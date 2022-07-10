Byo Man Robbed Of US$45k

By A Correspondent- A man was robbed of over US$45 000 inside a shop in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

The victim, aged 46, told police that the cash was meant for payment of goods at the shop.

Police said the victim was dragged from the shop by three men who were armed with a pistol. The suspects snatched the cash box before they sped off in a Honda Fit vehicle. Police said:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery case that occurred in Bulawayo on [09 June 2022] at around 1245 hours, where a man (46) was robbed of US$45 110 cash which he claims was meant for payment of goods at the shop.

The victim was dragged from the shop by three men armed with an unidentified pistol. They snatched his cash box before getting into their getaway silver Honda Fit vehicle and sped off.

In an unrelated incident, police in Borrowdale, Harare, on Thursday arrested Tatenda Chizenga (32) and Daniel Chiriyo (28) for a robbery case which occurred along Bargate Road in Vainona.

The suspects, together with three others, still at large, attacked the victim and dragged him into a Fan Cargo vehicle before robbing him of an Itel P58 cellphone.

