Gvt Commences NRZ Graft Investigations

By A Correspondent- The government has commenced investigations into reports of corruption and corporate misgovernance at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

An internal audit report of the parastatal recently revealed that the NRZ board led by Martin Dinha, in collusion with senior managers, allegedly misused funds by allocating unapproved allowances and bonuses.

The audit report was for the year ended December 2021 and was submitted on March 31, 2022.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said the ministry was investigating the allegations. He said:

There have been various allegations raised at NRZ. I am handling the situation. Once we are done, we will issue a comment.

You may have noticed that apart from allegations raised against the board, there were also counter-allegations against the general manager.

