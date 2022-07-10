“It’s Fake News”

Spread the love

By Patrick Guramatunhu- “We must all remember that until a British Prime minister talks to the Queen he will not resign without her majesty’s consent.

So, until then Johnson is very much the Prime minister. Not once in his speech did, he mention the word resign. Not even once did he refer to a meeting with the queen.

So yes, he has not resigned yet,” wrote Dr Masimba Mavaza, to reassure the nervous Zanu PF regime.

“When those who claim to be masters of democracy slip into democratic confusion it is those who follow them who get the sharp edge.

It is true that sometimes democracy is costly. Britain has experienced four general elections in three years and is likely to have the fifth.”

There are many take home lessons to be learned from the Boris Johnson saga, one of which being that no individual, no matter how high up the grease-pole they happen to be, is untouchable.

This is a very important point because it gives confidence to those below to hold the leaders to account.

Democratic account is a key tenet of a healthy a functioning democracy and one that has made the system champion in quickly, efficiently, and effectively handling mismanagement, corruption and stamping out tyranny.

In a dysfunctional autocratic political system such as that in Zimbabwe, the top dog is untouchable and hence the reason why not even one Zanu PF minister dared to even protest much less resign even at the height of such madness as the wholesale looting of Marange diamonds or the Gukurahundi massacre.

Mugabe and now Mnangagwa has enjoyed absolute power and the protesting individual would not have stopped the madness but rather booted out of the party.

And all who have been booted out of Zanu PF have found “it is cold out there!” as Professor Jonathan Moyo has testified.

“But as we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves,” announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside the door of 10 Downing Street.

“And my friends in politics, no-one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.

“Not just helping families to get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things, cutting burdens on businesses and families and yes, cutting taxes, because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services.

“And to that new leader, I say whoever he or she may be, I say I will give you as much support as I can. And to you, the British public.

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”

Of course, Boris Johnson was disappointed to give up being Prime Minister “the best job in the world”; he would not be human if he otherwise.

The point is he is giving it up because the Conservative MPs, in the first instance, and the voting public if they had failed to act, wanted him to go.

And he is going; the starting gun for electing a new party leader who will then become Prime Minister has been fired.

The truth is the Zanu PF regime, like all other authoritarian and political despots the world over have been angling for Boris Johnson to defy the democratic wishes of his party and the voting public and refuse to leave office.

It is not so much that Zanu PF wanted Boris to remain in office; they loath regime change because every time it happens, they fear the people of Zimbabwe might be inspired to seek regime change too.

When then President Donald Trump stormed Capital Hill on 6th January 2021, the date that has gone down in human history as the day American democracy was tested to destruction and passed; despots from Beijing, Moscow and most of Africa and South America were disappointed Trump failed.

Nothing would have helped consolidate their own authoritarian dictatorship than Trump defying the democratic wishes of the American people! Nothing!

In an interview with Trevor Ncube, Professor Welshman Ncube revealed why the late dictator Robert Mugabe had stubbornly refused to appoint him Deputy Prime Minister in place of Arthur Mutambara – he feared contingency.

If the MDC-N herd can elect a new leader and have him replace their leader in the GNU, the Zanu PF herd would certainly want to do the same threatening Mugabe’s own position!

So, Dr Masimba Mavaza’s article in Zimeye “Boris Johnson, Zimbabwe View”, no doubt reproduced in the Zanu PF control public media, is to reassure the Zanu PF leaders and supporters that reports of PM Johnson throwing in the towel, is all fake news.

The Zimbabwe economy is in total meltdown and, needless to say, the people of Zimbabwe are desperate for regime change and view the coming elections as an opportunity to finally deliver that change.

Zanu PF is set to rig the 2023 elections thanks to MDC/CCC leaders’ not only selling out on reforms but insisting on participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy.

However Zanu PF knows it is not out of the woods yet because the possibility of street protest and/or another military coup to force regime change is a certainty.

The present economic chaos that has forced millions into abject poverty and despair cannot continue for much longer.

Regime change is in the air, you take it with very breath, and no wonder the whole Zanu PF regime is a nervous wreck!

“Not once in his speech did, he mention the word resign!” proclaimed Dr Mavaza.

Talk of fake news – that takes the biscuit! The Conservative party machinery is expected to produce a new party leader by November and Boris will walk the plunk, jarring the regime change sensitive nerves of the Zanu PF regime leaders and cronies alike!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...