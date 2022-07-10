Kunyenzura, Party Leadership To Appear In Court

By A Correspondent- The leader of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP), Parere Kunyenzura arrested Saturday will be hauled to court tomorrow Monday.

Kunyenzura and the majority of the party’s leadership were arrested in Harare’s central business district on Saturday afternoon during what a party official said was a prayer walk.

Said the official:

The newly formed party Zimbabwe Transformative Party praesidium has been arrested today in Harare.

Parere Kunyenzura, Simon Goshomi, Prince Mukozho and some other party members are being held at Harare Central Police station. They’re expected to appear in court on Monday.

The charges the ZTP officials are facing are yet to be ascertained but police generally invoke the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act to clamp down on unsanctioned political activities.

Kunyenzura, a self-styled prophet, claimed God ordained him as the next President of Zimbabwe when he launched the party in May this year.

Kunyezura, who is the leader of an apostolic sect, warned state security agencies not to try to thwart what “God” has ordained.- Pindula News

