Man Fatally Stabbed Over 2 Quarts Of Beer

A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed with a knife during a fight over two quarts of beer in Chakohwa, Chimanimani, last week.

Kudakwashe Musweweshiri died on the spot ater he was stabbed by Takudzwa and Lazen Shoko.

He said Kudakwashe was having a beer at a bottle store with Cosmo Musweweshiri and Tafadzwa Mumera when Cosmo went to buy two quarts of beer.

Gilbert Mutizawanda reportedly followed Cosmo to the counter and asked him to buy him a quart of beer but he flatly refused.

Gilbert continued pestering Cosmo for beer until he was pushed away. Added Insp Muzondo:

Tafadzwa then confronted Cosmo, asking him why he had pushed Gilbert.

Another patron, Ngenyasha Madii, intervened and refrained the two from fighting, but he was slapped by Tafadzwa once in the face.

Kudakwashe then went to the counter and took the beers that had been bought and smashed one of them.

He took a broken piece of the bottle and charged toward Ngenyasha with the intention of stabbing him. He missed his target and instead stabbed Takudzwa.

In retaliation, Takudzwa got into a fist fight with Kudakwashe. Lazen joined in the fight and stabbed Kudakwashe with a knife and a broken beer bottle on the head and back. Kudakwashe died on the spot.

Takudzwa was arrested but Lazen fled from the scene and he is still at large.

-ManicaPost

