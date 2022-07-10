Two Police Officers Nabbed Over Pangolin

By A Correspondent- Two senior police officers were yesterday nabbed in Rusape for illegal possession of a pangolin.

Assistant Inspector Kasiya Kalolo and Sergeant Vimba Marufu both of ZRP Inyathi were arrested by detectives of Criminal investigations department.

A memo seen by this publication, the accused corps were intercepted at Engen garage by the detectives.

“On the 8th of July 2022, at around 0900hrs, the team met accused persons at Total garage,Rusape who were in a silver Toyota quantum, registration in AF2770.

The accused posing as buyers met the accused who stated that the pangolin was not in hand but was in Nyamaropa.

“At around 1900hrs, the accused came with the pangolin which was in a silo sack in their vehicle.

“The detectives identified themselves and the accused tried to flee but were arrested” read part of the memo.

Civil servants salaries have been eroded by inflation prompting the uniformed forces to engage in illlici deals.

