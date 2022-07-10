Vagrant Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A man of no fixed abode has appeared in court for four counts of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances as defined in the Criminal law codification and reform Act chapter 9:23 as read with section 131(2)(e) of the same act.



Adonis Nyoni, 30 was arrested in the Kopje area of Harare on the morning of 8 July 2022.

In the first count on 13 April 2022, Nyoni is said to have unlawfully entered Anna Gunguwo’s premises at corner Chinhoyi and Bute street in Harare by removing roofing sheets. In the process he stole100 chargers.

On 3 July 2022 Nyoni unlawfully entered Innocent Amady’s Cirus Mall shop located at corner Mbuya Nehanda and Harare Street by forcing open the door using an unknown object.He stole a gaming computer CPU.

The unrelenting Nyoni is said to have used an open window on 8 July 2022 entering the shop ceiling of entering Daniel Makopa’s shop located at 128 Mbuya Nehanda street stealing various clothing items.

On count 4 Adonis Nyoni entered into Obert Mahuno’s shop at 128 Mbuya Nehanda street and stole an HP probook laptop. Nyoni was apprehended in the act.

In an affidavit deposed by the investigating officer Detective Constable Cleophas Jonasi opposed bail citing that the accused is likely to abscond since he is of no fixed abode and that the accused has a propensity to commit similar offenses.

And that he may interfere with evidence as the other property is not yet recovered.The case appeared under CID Stores and Business reference 16/07/22 and Harare CR305/07/22.

The case appeared before Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and the state was represented by Moses Mapanga.

The accused admitted to 2 of the charges and the matter was rolled over to Monday 11 July 2022 for bail determination.

