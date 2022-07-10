Zanu PF Youths Use Mnangagwa To Commit Crimes

By- Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs, John Paradza has confirmed that they use their President Emerson Mnangagwa’s name to commit crimes.

Paradza, however, warned the party youths against this practice.

Addressing the Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, Paradza said:

Stop name-dropping and dragging President Mnangagwa into your selfish issues.

None among you has the power to visit the President to present your challenges without my knowledge as your leader.

