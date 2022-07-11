Doomed Mwonzora Seeks “Nguwo-Tsvuku Mhiko” To Become CCC SG ?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Madzibaba Maikoro from Harare says he was visited by Douglas Mwonzora team asking him to do a strong nguwo-tsvuku mhiko so that he will be appointed a CCC Secretary General.

Mwonzora has been spotted at different shrines of prophets , magicians and sangamos (the likes of Mbuya Ndunge from Chipinge, Sekuru Gora from Binga, Madzibaba Benjie from Harare and Isaac Makomichi from Masvingo) . Despite his efforts to use charms to revive his political career it is said that all of the mentioned spiritualists believe that Adv Nelson Chamisa is the one chosen by God and nobody can stop him.

Madzibaba Maikoro claimed that he was given two thousand dollars (US$2000) by team Mwonzora to initiate “nguwo-tsvuku mhiko” so that Mwonzora can be appointed a CCC Secretary General.

Some MDC-T officials once accused Mwonzora of trying to use juju to assume power.

At one point, his former lucky charms spiritual father, Isaac Makomichi, mocked him and said he (Mwonzora) must leave politics and become a vegetable farmer.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...