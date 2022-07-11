CCC Calls For Protests Aganst Sikhala, Sithole Continued Detaintion

By-CCC secretary-general Charlton Hwende said his party was organizing a mass protest against the continued incarceration of his party’s senior members.

Hwende posted on Twitter Monday, saying that Zimbabweans were angry at the persecution of his party’s deputy chair, Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole.

The two were arrested last month for demanding justice in the murder of party activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime. She was murdered by known Zanu PF activists in the area.

Hwende posted:

We have just visited Hon

@JobWiwa

& Hon

@honsithole

our two leaders unjustly jailed for fighting for democratic change. The political persecution of our leaders will not be stopped by tweeting. We need to mobilize & organize our people to peacefully exercise our rights

@JMafume

