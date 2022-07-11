Elections Are Divisive And Unnecessary: Opposition Leader

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Newly formed People’s Unity Party has said the 2023 elections will be a waste of resources and a divisive process that Zimbabwe does not need at this point in time.

PUP leader Obert Chamuka said his party will deliver the petition to Mnangagwa’s office detailing the party’s reasons against the 2023 elections.

“The country have been having elections since 1980 and nothing has come out the elections. As a party we have reached a consensus that elections are divisive and we are for government of national unity. The letters will be delivered to Mnangagwa offices and Zanu PF headquarters,” he said.

Following the 2018 disputed elections, the country has witnessed an orgy of political violence with opposition supporters being harassed, maimed or killed.

The economy has also been on a downward spiral with the country’s inflation now ranked the highest in the world.

Citizens Coalition for Change vice president Tendai Biti said the political and economic crisis the country is facing is symptoms of an unresolved national question which can only be solved through national dialogue.

“People have suffered enough, people are being killed and our supporters are being arrested and there is poverty. There is only one way of resolving all these and its through dialogue. Unfortunately, Zanu PF is not interested,” Biti said.

Biti said national dialogue should be inclusive.

“Zimbabwe is not just about Zanu PF and CCC, Zimbabwe is about everyone. Cooking oil is now beyond the reach of many and the exchange rate is spiralling out of control. This affects everyone whether you are Zanu PF or not Zanu PF. Things cannot go on as they are, we should find lasting solutions because people are suffering,” Biti said.

Zanu PF has maintained that if CCC wants to be part of the dialogue it should join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

Polad was set up by Mnangagwa after the disputed 2018 elections and is made up of losing presidential candidates from obscure opposition political parties.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indicated that the door is always open for them to join Polad not this grandstanding. The platform is there and if they are serious, they are welcome,” Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned to Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) members to help him arrest the economic turmoil characterised by sky-rocketing prices of goods and services.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...