Man Arrested For Speaking About Pathetic State Of Economy

Tinashe Sambiri|A Rushinga man, Morgan Muchemwa, is facing a charge of undermining the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s authority.

Muchemwa, who is being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, denies the accusations.

“In Rushinga, Morgan Muchemwa denied accusations of undermining authority of/insulting President Mnangagwa after he allegedly questioned ruling ZANU PF party sympathisers’ support for their leader at a time when he stands accused of mismanaging Zim’s political & economic affairs.

As trial commenced, Muchemwa responded to the charge of undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa & argued that the charge is vague & lacks some particular elements to enable one to plead to it.

Muchemwa returns to court on 2 August, where Magistrate Dambaza will

hand down his ruling on the application for exception to the charges of undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said in a statement.

