Mnangagwa Turns Against Citizens

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Organizing and mobilizing from below.

The state has turned against its Citizens and the only solution is unity of All people.

To archive that we have to organize the vehicle of Change from below.

It has to be organic, smart and smooth!

It’s not an easy path as the journey involves death threats, arrests and even loss of life.

We understand that, that’s why we have to apply our mind use superior logic.

The intention and objective is to win the war despite loses we record in some battles.

Come what May- we keep moving

We keep the focus.

MorePressure

