Mugabe Son Blasts Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri| The late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga, has mocked Zanu PF over “the wave of glaring confusion and errors in the former revolutionary party.”

Chatunga tore into his late dad’s former party on Twitter.

He also challenged the former revolutionary party to leave Baba Harare alone.

“The most interesting part is Zanu Pf people are running a #5Millionvotes campaign but when someone tries to encourage people to register they start calling that person an oposition.

So my question is 5 Million votes idzi dzichabva Kupi?”

Last week Zanu PF hardliners attacked Baba Harare after the lanky singer implored young people to register to vote.

