Ngarivhume Denounces Prolonged Detention Of Sikhala, Sithole

Tinashe Sambiri|Jailed CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole are determined to fight for freedom despite being tormented by the regime.

This was said by Jacob Ngarivhume after visiting the two at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Ngarivhume called for mass protests at the prolonged detention of Hon Sikhala and Hon Sikhala.

See statement below:

I spent my day at Chikurubi Max prison today(Saturday).

I visited my compatriots and partners Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole. I was emotional as I retraced the route back to Chikurubi where I was also incaserated for days without trial.

There is no change since we left the prison two years ago. It took time to get clearance to see the brave cadres. I was patient. It was even faster and easier for me because they know me.

I saw Mai Sikhala outside and she had been waiting for hours. Mai Sithole had just left after waiting for hours eventually seeing Godfrey.

We had our chance to see them. I first saw bro Job! He was in high spirits as usual, we went straight into business. The cde is strong I assure the nation. We need to stand with them.

They are deeply frustrated of course by this senseless detention without trial.

We discussed key things that we must focus to move the nation forward. Even in the fifteen minutes discussion, Zimbabwe topped the agenda. His commitment to the country is amazing.

I had to wait another 30 minutes to see Godfrey. He was elated to see me. His message to Zimbabwe, keep on fighting for justice and change. They are on the horizon.

We discussed and discussed till the guards said it was enough.

As a nation we owe these cadres our support. We can offer that by doing the following

First we should go into the streets and peacefully demonstrate to demand their release. It’s sad that they are in prison while real criminals who have plundered this country are walking scot free, some with them guards and motorcades.

Second we need to support their families while they are inside. I know this time, it’s not easy for the family. The best we can do is to support their families.

Third, let’s pray for the cadres’ safety during their stay in prison. The regime is ruthless and we can’t rule out anything. They need our prayers and support in all ways we can.

As I drove back, I had tears dropping, emotionally thinking about them and what we need to do to make this country right.

Fellow Zimbabweans, it’s time to act and not just tweet!

Jacob Ngarivhume

