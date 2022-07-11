Passion Java Lies About Assisting His Hit & Run Victim

By-The family of a woman who was killed by the controversial prophet and Zanu PF apologist Passion Java’s car has said that Java did not approach them.

On Tuesday last week, Joyce Tandi (17) was hit by Java’s convoy along Seke Road.

She was a member of the AFM in Zimbabwe Sunningdale 3 Assembly.

Her family said an offer by Passion Java to extend scholarships to Tandi’s children if she had any was an insult to the family, considering that he never engaged the family to know his victim.

