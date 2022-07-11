Tenax Stun Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn stumbled in the title race after losing 1-0 to Tenax on matchday 20 of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The Gamecocks slumped five points behind leaders FC Platinum who won on Saturday.

Tenax got their solitary goal from Panashe Mutasa in the 22nd minute.

At Barbourfields, Highlanders outclassed visiting Manica Diamonds by a 3-0.

The match had a slow start, with neither side failing to create any meaningful chance.

The hosts were then forced to make an early substitute after Muziwakhe Dlamini picked up an injury just twenty minutes into the game. He was replaced by Adrian Silla.

The change didn’t affect Bosso’s game plan as the Bulawayo giants continued to dominate the play. They finally broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime, thanks to Peter Muduhwa’s effort.

Stanley Ngala followed up in the 70th minute to double the cushion before Godfrey Makaruse sealed the victory beauty of a goal five minutes later.

The victory lifted Highlanders to seventh place with thirty points.

In Harare, CAPS United and Black Rhinos played to a goalless draw, while the match between Triangle United and ZPC Kariba also ended with no goals.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

