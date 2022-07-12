Lawyers Find Sikhala

By-The opposition Tuesday deployed lawyers to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of deputy chairman Job Sikhala, had been transferred from Chikurubi maximum prison in an unmarked car.

The lawyers finally found him at Harare Central Police, and were told that he had been taken there for further charges.

CCC posted on Twitter Tuesday, fearing that Sikhala and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole, could have been abducted.

The party said it had since alerted the two’s lawyers about the unusual occurrence.

