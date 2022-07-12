CCC Pushes Mohadi’s Daughter Out Of ZEC

By- The opposition CCC said it had already expressed its discontent over the appointment of Kembo Mohadi’s Daughter in the Zimbabwe Election Commission.

President Emerson Mnangagwa last week swore in e in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, Abigail, as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zimbabweans see Abigail’s appointment into the country’s election management body as a conflict of interest given that her father is a senior member of the ruling party, which would also compete in the elections.

Responding to the media during a press briefing Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said they would cause havoc in parliament until Abigail resigned from ZEC.

