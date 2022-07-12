Mliswa Rips Into July Moyo Again

Spread the love

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has ripped into disgraced Local Government minister July Moyo over his letter to City of Harare threatening them to pay Geogenix service fees for dumping waste at Pomona dumpsite.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said July Moyo had turned himself into a morbid rascal corruptly milking local authorities.

Read Mliswa’s tweets below….

It is extremely disturbing to see that July Moyo has taken it upon himself to threaten Harare City Council for not paying Delish Nguwaya’s company in a case which is a civil matter.

July Moyo has simply turned into a morbid rascal that is corruptly milking local authorities dry through these blatantly bad deals.

We all know that Harare City Council is financially hamstrung and it has been failing to perform basic obligations like rubbish collection or provision of clean potable water.

We have never heard or seen July Moyo threatening Council for failing to provide services so his threats to Council are not only misguided but smacks of hypocrisy driven by corruption.

July Moyo is foolishly making the Ministry of Local Government act as the solicitors of Nguwaya’s company by writing threatening letters of demand.

Harare City Council owes a lot of companies that have bona fide projects and we have never seen July writing such threatening letters to City Council to pay up. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that July is conflicted in this case.

Everyone knows that Government has come up with the noble idea of assisting Local Authorities with devolution funds after realising that Local Authorities are cash strapped.

As it stand Harare City Council was allocated more than $3 billion ZWL. Of that July Moyo has only disbursed less than $90 million ZWL and we are now into the second half of the year and the same July Moyo wants them to pay this company money that they don’t have.

It is clear that July Moyo’s interests are vested in this rubbish deal just like how he pushed for the acquisition and payment of water pumps for his friend Paul Kruger.

It’s time for this madness to stop lest we become a lawless banana Republic. Nguwaya’s company should have its own lawyers who should be writing to City Council and not July Moyo.

July’s wanton abuse of office needs to be curtailed lest people start believing that corruption is the hallmark of this administration.

Mugabe had his own problems but there was never a time that we saw such brazenly naked acts of corruption under his watch.

Maybe there is a method to July’s madness because he clearly wants to paint The Second Republic as the most corrupt administration in living memory and he is succeeding!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...