Mukomana Will Fix Zim Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|President Hakainde Hichilema’s UNDP party has challenged Zanu PF to release political prisoners with immediate effect.

Zambia’s ruling party spokesperson, Joseph Kalimbwe described the presecution of Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole by the Harare regime as shocking.

“Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, Dee Nauyoma, Michael Amushelelo must be home with those they love. We will never get tired of making these calls on all of our Joseph Kalimbwe social media accounts until these African comrades are home !!!

A country with the most literate population in the region should never have to see its citizens be humiliated, despised and called foreigners in other lands. It must rebuild itself up, give Mukomana a chance,” said Kalimbwe.

