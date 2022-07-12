Police Arrest CCC Members In Chiredzi

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC members were arrested while carrying out a party programme at the weekend.

Police also violently disrupted the party’s feedback meeting.

“Our arrested

@CCCMasvingo

Chiredzi Champions are still @ Chiredzi

@PoliceZimbabwe

station. Our Cncllrs Makumire, Tsodzo, Chikonye were doing feedback meeting with

@KingsleySiband2

& Champion Mugidho & residents when they were [email protected]

is not a banned political entity,” CCC Masvingo said in a statement.

