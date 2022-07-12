Police Press Fresh Charges On Sikhala

By-The opposition CCC has announced that the its jailed deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, has given fresh charges by the police.

Sikhala was charged at Harare Central Police station where he was transferred from Chikurubi maximum prison in an unmarked car.

CCC posted on Twitter Tuesday, fearing that Sikhala and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole, could have been abducted. That was after the two had been transferred without the knowledge of their lawyers

& Godfrey Sithole have reportedly been picked from Chikurubi Maximum Prison by an unregistered vehicle to an unknown destination.Their lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu has been alerted & is on his way to Harare Central police station.More details to follow.

