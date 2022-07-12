ZimEye
This new nonsense we are hearing about fresh charges against our MPs @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole must be condemned. This seriously calls for political action. Political persecution can only be cured through political action. Mass action! pic.twitter.com/RiBG53XbZt— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) July 12, 2022
