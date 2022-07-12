Wiwa Taken From Chikurubi Prison By Unregistered Vehicle

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole have been taken from Chikurubi Maximum Prison by an unregistered vehicle.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the party’s welfare department is on the ground to gather facts.

We are receiving news from lawyers that an alert has been sent to them to the effect that Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and Hon Sithole have been picked from Chikurubi by an unregistered vehicle.

Mmm our Welfare and legal team is headed to the prison,” said Siziba.

