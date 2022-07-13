CCC To Disrupt Parliament Over Mohadi’s ZEC Daughter

By- The opposition CCC said they would force parliament to push for the resignation of Kembo Mohadi’s Daughter from the Zimbabwe Election Commission.

President Emerson Mnangagwa swore in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, Abigail, as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last week.

Zimbabweans see Abigail’s appointment into the country’s election management body as a conflict of interest, given that her father is a senior member of the ruling party, which would also compete in the elections.

Responding to the media during a press briefing Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said they would cause havoc in parliament until Abigail resigned from ZEC.

