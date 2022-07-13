No Freedom For Sikhala

Spread the love

By-The Police Tuesday preferred more charges on the opposition CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala when his lawyers were battling to get him out of jail on bail.

Sikhala was charged after the police smuggled him from Chikurubi Maximum Prison without the knowledge of his lawyers.

Posting on Twitter Tuesday evening, CCC said they had learnt with shock that the state had pressed fresh charges against Sikhala.

CCC posted on Twitter announcing the development:

Our MP Hon Job Sikhala was taken to Law and Order Harare Central this afternoon on new charges. He’s alleged to have obstructed & defeated the course of justice.This continued harassment of CCC members must stop

🟡Update: Our MP Hon Job Sikhala was taken to Law and Order Harare Central this afternoon on new charges. He’s alleged to have obstructed & defeated the course of justice.This continued harassment of CCC members must stop. #FreeNyatsime13 pic.twitter.com/6kZL5Ivpwx — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...