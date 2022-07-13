Sikhala Smuggled From Chikurubi Again

By- Police took CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala from Chikuribi Prison and spent hours with him at Harare Central Police station on Wednesday.

This is the second time after the police have taken Sikhala from Chikurubi.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights at Harare Central Police station, the police pressed another charge against the CCC senior official.

Posted ZLHR:

For the second day, Zim police once again took Zengeza West MP Hon. Sikhala from Chikurubi to Harare Central Police Station, where they spend several hours with him & his lawyers before pressing yet another charge of defeating/obstructing course of justice as defined in Section.

