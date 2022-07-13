Wadyajena Goes After Minister Masuka

By A Correspondent| Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on lands and agriculture Justice Mayor Wadyajena is reportedly plotting to summon Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka to appear before the committee over delays in the construction of Vungu Dam.

The tender for the construction of the dam, located in Silobela, was won by local engineering company, Grindale (Pvt) Ltd last year.

However, the contractor is lagging behind the implementing schedule for the US$87 million project because of the delays in the disbursement of funds from government.

Wadyajena’s is reportedly trying to use this delay to nail Masuka over his possible involvement in the awarding of the tender.

But sources privy to developments say Wadyajena, who oddly chaperoned his committee on Sunday to inspect progress on the dam site, is pursuing a vendetta against Masuka, whom he accuses of stymieing his political projects.

He also reportedly accuses Masuka of orchestrating the arrest of Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) bosses, Pious Manamike and Maxmore Njanji, who are currently appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court facing corruption allegations.

They allegedly diverted cotton farming inputs to their political cronies to aid their ambition.

Interestingly, police at the weekend raided a warehouse in Wadyajena’s constituency recovered three truckload of similar inputs which sources said were being stockpiled while awaiting distribution to his political foot soldiers in the Gokwe Nembudziya constituency he represents in the National Assembly.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments on Tuesday saying the matter was being handled by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

“The matter is being handled by ZACC; may you call John Makamure (ZACC spokesperson) for a comment on it,” said Nyathi.

But, sources said, Wadyajena believes that the investigation against him I being orchestrated by ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure, who he now accuses of trying to wrest the constituency from him ahead of next year’s general elections.

Sources further recounted some dramatic incidents which played out when Wadyajena’s committee went on a site visit in Vungu.

“We were surprised that the inspection did not happen after he dramatically ordered his committee members to call it off and get back onto the bus. This was after a representative for the contractor had indicated the work done so far was 2% of what needs to be done. It all appeared staged and predetermined,” a source said.

“Everyone was shocked by that behaviour. It was all drama. And now we hear he wants to drag the minister to the committee to question him on how the tender was granted when in actual fact his mission is to wage a vengeful political battle against him,” the source said.

