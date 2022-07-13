Zanu PF In Shocking Claim That Opposition Is Rigging Polls

The ruling Zanu-PF has in a surprise turn of events, accused opposition political parties of fraudulent activities during voter registration processes in attempts to rig next year’s elections.

The ruling party is the one normally at the centre of vote rigging allegations with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) currently under fire over the appointment of former vice president Kembo Mohadi as one of its commissioners.

However, the party has, according to its Masvingo youth league secretary Charles Munganasa, already written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) airing its grievances.

Munganasa, who was addressing journalists during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) press club discussion in Masvingo Tuesday, accused unnamed opposition political parties of busing rural supporters to urban areas.

“As the ruling party we have registered our concerns with ZEC because the opposition was doing voter fraud since 2018,” he said.

“They were busing people from rural areas registering them in urban areas where you can find over 10 people registered under the same address because they know that rural communities are our stronghold.”

Munganasa was however, quick to say that despite the allegations, Zanu-PF was going to win at next year’s polls.

He added: “Zanu-PF is always ready for elections regardless of any plans by our detractors. We have been winning elections since the 90s and we will always win.”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Masvingo spokesperson Dereck Charamba distanced his party from Munganasa’s claims, arguing they were new in the electoral field.

“We are a new political outfit which respects the Constitution. Our party has just participated in by-elections not general elections, we can’t be implicated into things we don’t know about,” said Charamba.

So far, just over 5.8 million people have registered to vote.

Zanu-PF is targeting five million votes while the Nelson Chamisa led CCC is eyeing six million.

-NewZimbabwe

