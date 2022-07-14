Hwende Exposes Rampant Looting By Mnangagwa Regime
14 July 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Secretary General and legislator, Hon Chalton Hwende was kicked out of Parliament on Tuesday for exposing corruption in the Local Government Ministry.
Hon Hwende was ejected from Parliament after exposing rampant theft of funds through the controversial Pomona deal.
"I have been expelled for the day from Parliament for demanding answers on the Pomona deal which is being forced on the
@cohsunshinecity
by Government.
The Pomona Deal must Fall
@cohsunshinecity
can not be forced to pay US$22 000 per day. Today is the second day that I have been ejected from the house for demanding an end to the looting of Harare City Council," Hon Hwende posted on Twitter.