ZimEye
🟡HAPPENING NOW: We’re now in Court 11 for Hon Job Sikhala’s court hearing. He’s facing a fresh, trumped up charges of obstructing the course of justice. This new charge is founded on the same facts as his previous charge of incitement to violence. #FreeWiwa #FreeJobSikhala pic.twitter.com/V5ucQtkVQS— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 14, 2022
🟡HAPPENING NOW: We’re now in Court 11 for Hon Job Sikhala’s court hearing. He’s facing a fresh, trumped up charges of obstructing the course of justice. This new charge is founded on the same facts as his previous charge of incitement to violence. #FreeWiwa #FreeJobSikhala pic.twitter.com/V5ucQtkVQS