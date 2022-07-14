Sikhala In Court On Fresh Charges

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala, Thursday appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court facing another charge.

Sikhala appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna facing charges of obstructing the course of justice.

Several CCC officials, including Charlton Hwende filled Harare magistrate’s court in solidarity with Sikhala.

Sikhala was arrested last month in Chitungwiza when he was representing the family of the late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The police arrested him and charged him with inciting violence.

CCC posted the bail hearing court pictures on Twitter Thursday

Several

@CCCZimbabwe

champions thronged Rotten Row Court in Harare to attend the remand hearing of Hon

@JobSikhala1

who’s facing new trumped-up charges of obstructing the course of justice. He was arrested in the course of performing his duties as a lawyer.

