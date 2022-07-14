ZimEye
🟡HAPPENING NOW: Our MP @JobSikhala1 currently at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. He will appear in court 14 on a fresh, trumped up charges of obstructing the course of justice. This new charge is founded on the same facts as his previous charge of incitement to violence. pic.twitter.com/MLL5qRRdVm— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 14, 2022
🟡HAPPENING NOW: Our MP @JobSikhala1 currently at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. He will appear in court 14 on a fresh, trumped up charges of obstructing the course of justice. This new charge is founded on the same facts as his previous charge of incitement to violence. pic.twitter.com/MLL5qRRdVm