Arrest Zanu PF Goons

Solidarity is a core value in social democracy:CCC Namibia applauds their delegation!

14 July 2022

Citizens in Namibia salute their delegation to Zimbabwe led by the organic, pragmatic, determined, and committed Interim Secretary General Simbarashe Ndoda and Youth Commander Ropafadzo Tsara who exhibited much-needed solidarity with the incarcerated Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole. We urge all genuine change champions to emulate this revolutionary spirit to counter ZANU-PF shenanigans aimed at deterring yellow revolutionaries in the run-up to the historic 2023 harmonized elections.

Citizens should flood the courts to demonstrate their unity of purpose in winning Zimbabwe for complete change under the astute leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Thank you, Champion Mako and Sg Hwende, and all champions who are there for mukoma Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole. Wiwa and all prisoners of conscience such as the firebrand Artuz President Obert Masaraure are enduring long pre-trial detentions because they are speaking truth to power clamouring for justice and equality before the law . We demand their immediate and unconditional release because they are innocent and law-abiding citizens.

The police must arrest Nyatsime ZANU-PF chairperson Masimbi Masimbi, Mashayanyika, and others who openly incited political violence against President Chamisa and all Citizens Coalition for Change members. We condemn this selective application of the law by the clueless regime. Thank you, Namibia for exhibiting participatory democracy! Solidarity is a core value in social democracy. It is imperative to pent up our outrage democratically to ensure that fundamental human rights are respected in the motherland.

DropTheCharges

FreeWiwa

FreeSithole

FreeMasaraure

FreeTheNyatsime11

FreeTheChimanimani3

FreeTheChiredzi2

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

