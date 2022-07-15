Mwonzora Norton Councillors Face Corruption Charges

By Staff Reporter- The arrested 10 opposition and independent Norton councillors have been charged with corruption.

The 10 were arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday and are expected to appear in court today in Norton.

Norton Town chairperson Silvester Gumisirayi confirmed the arrest of the arrests.

“Thank you and sorry for late response. I confirm the arrest of Norton Town Councillors which is a mix of Independent, MDC-T and CCC and the town secretary on allegations of abuse of office while on duty,” he said.

Norton has 13 ward councillors. Out of the 13, two (2) are independent, one (1) is from Zanu PF, and the rest belong to the opposition.

The councillors are accused of illegally selling residential stands.

” The main allegations are that of selling stands to their friends and relatives at a price which is lower than the recommended price. They are expected to appear in the Norton Court tomorrow (Friday),” a ZACC source told Zimeye.com Thursday evening.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure could not be reached for further details of the allegations

Observers view the arrest of the 10 councillors as a Zanu PF ploy to discredit the opposition ahead of the 2023 national elections.

