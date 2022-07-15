ZACC Pounce On Chamisa Councillors

By Staff Reporter- Members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have arrested six (6) Nelson Chamisa’s CCC Norton councillors.

The six are part of the ten opposition councillors arrested Monday on allegations of parcelling-out residential stands.

CCC Norton Town chairperson Silvester Gumisirayi confirmed the arrests.

” I confirm the arrest of Norton Town Councillors which is a mix of Independent, MDC-T and CCC and the town secretary on allegations of abuse of office while on duty,” he said.

Norton has 13 ward councillors. Out of the 13, six (6) come from the CCC, two (2) independent, one (1), Zanu PF, and four (4) are from the MDC-T of Douglas Mwonzora, and

” The main allegations are that of selling stands to their friends and relatives at a price which is lower than the recommended price. They are expected to appear in the Norton Court tomorrow (Friday),” a ZACC source told Zimeye.com Thursday evening.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba condemned the arrests saying they were political.

“It’s clear persecution by prosecution. The intention and objective is to tarnish the image of the opposition in different parts of the country and make sure that they demoralise the party from its programming. Its a clear political persecution. There are a lot of cases in which ZACC has failed to act upon which invove members of the executive. For example there is the Pomona scandal where a minister is cited and several other government officials. So its a clear and deliberate persecution of political opponents,” said Siziba.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure declined to comment.

