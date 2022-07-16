BREAKING: Chamisa Didn’t Appoint Any Shadow Cabinet

By A Correspondent | The country’s most popular leader, CCC President Nelson Chamisa hasn’t at all appointed cabinet posts, ZimEye reveals.

ZimEye reveals that the list of appointments circulating on Friday, is not at all a cabinet line up as previously reported.

Several news websites published saying CCC President Nelson Chamisa has this week appointed a shadow cabinet.

But ZimEye reveals that the list is of a few selected individuals picked up for parliamentary designations.

The accurate update on the cabinet is as follows

1. There’s a distortion- we have no such a thing as a shadow cabinet

2. These are point persons for parliament- Parliament has parliamentary point persons who speak on specific issues.

3. An alternative cabinet will be lean and small and will have some people who are not in Parliament but with expertise- that will be availed be availed in due course. – ZimEye

