President Chamisa Message Of Encouragement To Jailed CCC Members

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has urged jailed CCC members and human rights activists to remain strong following incessant persecution by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

President Chamisa also encouraged the nation to vote in numbers.

“CITIZENS SOLIDARITY & SUPPORT TO OUR CHANGE CHAMPIONS.

We don’t agonize.We organize.We WIN! Free them all. #FakaPressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

CCC Namibia has also called for solidarity with Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and jailed party members.

“Citizens in Namibia embrace the Job Saro Wiwa Day on 2 August 2022.

We urge all social democrats across the globe to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Wiwa, Godfrey Sithole, and all prisoners of conscience. #FreeWiwa”

