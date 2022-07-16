US$1 000 For Dj Tira’s Passport

By A Correspondent- South African award-winning music producer DJ Tira is offering a US$1 000 reward to anyone who returns his passport.

DJ Tira lost his passport after staging a show in Gwanda during the weekend leading him to stay in Zimbabwe longer than he had anticipated.

He managed to return to South Africa after being issued travel documents by the South African Embassy on Monday.

DJ Tira said he only discovered that his passport was missing at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo when he was about to board a plane back to South Africa on Sunday morning.

He said he was sure the passport was at a guest house he was staying in Gwanda.

