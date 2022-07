Zim Teenager Signs For Chelsea

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa England born Zimbabwean teenage starlet Shumaira Mheuka (15) put pen to paper to sign a contract with the English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion, The Secret Scout reported.

Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, the promising centre forward is also eligible to play for the Warriors despite having represented the Three Lions (England) at youth level.

