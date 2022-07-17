Fading DeMbare Clash With High Flying FC Platinum

All roads will lead to the National Sports Stadium this Sunday, for what should be a cracker.

Harare giants Dynamos host high-flying FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges have won only one of their last seven matches, a setback which has resulted in them losing further ground in the title race.

Some DeMbare fans are now questioning if Ndiraya is really the man capable of ending their 7-year wait for the league title.

DeMbare have not only struggled to get results, the kind of football they are playing lacks the flare associated with the culture of the club, some fans argue.

On Sunday, they face a FC Platinum firing from all cylinders.

Norman Mapeza’s troops have won their last seven matches and and are five points clear of second-placed Chicken Inn.

Ndiraya believes a win over the Platinum miners is an achievable task and will be a huge confidence booster going forward.

“I don’t know the right term to describe that game, but it’s a big game in the sense that FC Platinum have been on a roll and we have not been consistent in terms of getting results. But it’s a new game altogether for us and we would really want to do well,” he told the media yesterday.

The former Warriors assistant coach says the mouthwatering clash is an opportunity for his charges to correct their past mistakes.

“It’s a game we want to use to correct our past mistakes, but the question is: Would we really want to correct mistakes against a team like FC Platinum? The answer would be: Why not?

“This is an opportunity for us to correct those mistakes and make sure that we take off and consistently move forward as a team. We are looking forward to the match and we have been preparing well,” added Ndiraya. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

