Mnangagwa Arm-Twists Johane Marange Congregants

Spread the love

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa Saturday attended the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church annual Passover in a move meant to solicit the church’s votes in the next year’s elections.

Mnangagwa also said repeated Zanu PF attacks on the opposition.

“The unity of purpose you have displayed here should continue. We want peace and unity to prevail in the country. We should take a leaf from the church and ensure that we work together and develop our country. We will never allow detractors to fan and promote violence,” he said.

The Passover gathering was special to Johanne Marange Church members as it was presided over by the youthful new leader, High Priest Nimrod Taguta.

He took over the reins in May following his father’s death, High Priest Noah Taguta.

Mnangagwa visited the Taguta family in May to pay his condolences and promised to return for the church’s annual Passover gathering.

“I was shocked and saddened by the death of my close friend, St Noah Taguta. When I received news of his death, I could not believe it as we had met the previous month. He was in the company of his son, the new High Priest. Little did I know that he was introducing me to the new leader of this church,” he said.

“Despite his youthfulness, High Priest Nimrod has shown great leadership qualities as evidenced by successfully organising this year’s annual Passover gathering, which is oversubscribed. I have never addressed such a big crowd and I am at a loss for words.”

He pledged to continue assisting the church in constructing more schools.

“The late High Priest Noah Taguta was on a crusade of constructing schools and the new leader has also promised to continue with his legacy. As Government, we will continue supporting the church in this endeavour. We will also avail computers to the schools.”

Mnangagwa was accompanied by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri; Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere; Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro; Youth, Sport and Arts Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr Johannes Tomana.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...