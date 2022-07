CCC Mourns Senator Khupe

Citizens’ Coalition for Change

@CCCZimbabwe

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Senator Watson Kuphe. We extend our sincere condolences to the Kuphe family on this tragic loss.

Senator Kuphe was a strong pillar in the fight for disability rights in Zimbabwe. He will be dearly missed.

May he Rest In Peace.

