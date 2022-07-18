ZimEye
Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has agreed to recuse himself from @JobSikhala1’s case.There was a round of applause in court when he finished reading his ruling on the matter.The matter will be given to a new magistrate tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/McPXpAPi38— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) July 18, 2022
