Nakamba, Darikwa Excel In Europe

Spread the love

Several Europe-based Zimbabwean players were in action over the weekend as they continued their preparations for the 2022/23 season.

Marvelous Nakamba had another decent outing as Aston Villa faced Leeds United in their second friendly of the season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was introduced in the second half as part of the wholesale change by coach Steven Gerrard. He took the defensive midfield role which new signing Boubacar Kamara occupied in the first half.

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa also had second-half minutes as his side maintained a 100% record in pre-season with a 3-1 victory at Oldham Athletic.

Macauley Bonne was again on target as QPR wrapped their Germany tour with a 1-1 draw against Hallescher.

The striker netted his third goal of the pre-season campaign in the first half.

Bonne scored a brace in ten minutes in the previous game as the Rangers drew 3-3 against Crawley Town.

Ipswich Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa featured in the friendly against EPL side Crystal Palace. He was introduced in the second half as his side lost 4-2 to the Eagles.

France-based Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second-half substitute in Lyon’s second friendly against Anderlecht which they lost 3-0 in the match.

The Zimbabwean was included in the squad despite rumours he could leave the club.

Marshall Munetsi missed action in Stade de Reims 2-0 victory over Auxerre due to a muscle discomfort.

Teenage Hadebe featured the entire match as Houston Dynamo beat San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS encounter.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...