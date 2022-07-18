Tsenengamu Apologizes To Grace Mugabe, Joice Mujuru

Former Zanu PF Youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu has apologized to former first lady Grace Mugabe and former Vice President Joice Mujuru for denigrating them during his time in the ruling party.

Tsenengamu who was speaking to ZimEye also accused the ruling party of using and dumping its members citing his own case and that of former liberation war fighter Enos Nkala among others

“Where I wronged you mwenewazvo, I ask your forgiveness,” said Tsenengamu to Mai Mujuru.

