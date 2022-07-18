Victory For Sikhala As Magistrate Steps Aside

By- Harare Provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna has recused himself from presiding over the CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala fresh allegations.

Sikhala Thursday appeared at Harare magistrate Nduna, facing new charges of obstructing the course of justice.

The CCC deputy chairman challenged the magistrate to recuse himself from the case.

CCC posted Monday announcing the victory:

BREAKING: Provincial Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has recused himself from presiding over our MP

@JobSikhala1

’s latest trumped up case.

