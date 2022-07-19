Auxillia Mnangagwa Unleashes Junta On Journalists

By-The First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has unleashed her military personnel on private media Journalists who wanted to cover her event.

The private media journalists, including NewsDay crew were barred from covering an event where Auxillia was commissioning a clinic at the Marondera Female Open Prison.

The clinic was built under the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation with funding from TelOne.

An official from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) said only the State media and officials from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services were allowed to cover the event.

Auxillia’s acting media liaison officer John Manzongo threatened to have the private media journalists arrested.

John Manzongo

Manzongo doubles as Auxiallia’s photographer.

He is also serving soldier in the Zimbabwe National Army .

“Tell your people to leave the event or else we will call security on them. We do not want them in these premises,” Manzongo advised officials from TelOne who had invited the journalists.

-NewsDay

