Hospital Says Patients Have To Bring Own Drugs

Spread the love

The United Bulawayo Hospitals announces in the below letter issued yesterday that with immediate effect, patients will now have to bring their own drugs, due to lack of anaesthetic induction agents. The message reads

“Due to lack of Anaesthetic Induction agents, elective lists have been suspended with immediate effect till further notice.

Patients may buy their own drugs if any elective list is to proceed.”

United Byo Hospitals announce that patients have to bring their own drugs pic.twitter.com/rqd5brupFt — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 19, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...